24-hour cover for Kasab trial judge

Judge M L Tahilyani,who will preside over proceedings at a special court inside Arthur road Jail during the trial of Ajmal Kasab has been given round-the-clock security by the Mumbai police.

Three armed personnel of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) have been providing security cover to Judge Tahilyani since Friday. His security will be upgraded soon to Z or Z+ category.

Besides the three gunmen of SPU,which gives security cover to VIPs in the city,a Gypsy van to escort the private vehicle of Judge Tahilyani has been provided by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Protection),C K Pawar,said,As of now,three constables carrying automatic weapons have been deployed for the security of Judge Tahilyani. But it is a temporary arrangement as the committee that reviews the security cover to be given to important personalities in the city has not submitted its report. After the report comes in,Judge Tahilyanis security will be upgraded to either Z or Z+ category,Pawar said.

Judge Tahilyani has been appointed by the Bombay High court to hear the Mumbai terror attack case at a special court being set up inside Arthur Road Jail for security reasons. The Public Works Department has been working on a war footing to complete the renovation work to set up the court. As of now,Judge Tahilyani presides over a court at the City Civil and Sessions court.

It is usual for the police to give security cover to all judges trying cases where there is a high threat perception due to the sensitivity of the case or due to the presence of hardened criminals as accused.

Earlier,Judge Pramod Kode,who was trying the 1993 serial bomb blast case,was provided with Z+ security.

Other judges like all the four Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) Judges at the sessions court at Kala Ghoda are provided with special security cover outside the court,considering the gravity of offences committed by the accused in the cases.

THE PACKAGE

* Three Special Protection Unit constables with automatic weapons

* Police Gypsy to escort judges vehicle between his home and trial court

* After a panel report,an upgrade to either Z or Z+ security cover

