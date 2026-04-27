246 students from 48 countries apply for PhD admission to Mumbai University

Aimed at promoting research-based education and to boost its global academic footprint Mumbai University has opened its PhD admissions for international students for the first time. (Credit: https://mum.digitaluniversity.ac/)

As Mumbai University has opened its PhD programmes to international students, the first ever call for applications has received an overwhelming response with 246 students from 48 countries vying to pursue research degree. Among various disciplines for which applications have been received, the highest – 28 – are to pursue PhD in Business Management.

As per information shared by the university, out of 48 countries from where candidates have applied, highest, 50, are from Bangladesh.

Other countries from which multiple candidates have applied include Nigeria (16), Tanzania and Malawi (13), Sri Lanka (12), Ethiopia and Uganda (10).

Whereas there are less than 10 applications from other countries including just one application from countries such as Jordan, Ivory Coast, Cameroon.