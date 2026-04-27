246 students from 48 countries apply for PhD admission to Mumbai University

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As Mumbai University has opened its PhD programmes to international students, the first ever call for applications has received an overwhelming response with 246 students from 48 countries vying to pursue research degree. Among various disciplines for which applications have been received, the highest – 28 – are to pursue PhD in Business Management.
As per information shared by the university, out of 48 countries from where candidates have applied, highest, 50, are from Bangladesh.
Other countries from which multiple candidates have applied include Nigeria (16), Tanzania and Malawi (13), Sri Lanka (12), Ethiopia and Uganda (10).
Whereas there are less than 10 applications from other countries including just one application from countries such as Jordan, Ivory Coast, Cameroon.
While Business Management has received the highest number of applications, it is followed closely by 22 applications for Education.
There are 14 each for Accountancy and Management, 13 for Music, 12 for English Literature, 11 for Information Technology, 9 for Social Work, 8 each for Statistics and Philosophy.
Aimed at promoting research-based education and to boost its global academic footprint Mumbai University has opened its PhD admissions for international students for the first time.
“The launch of PhD programmes for international students is a significant milestone in that journey. This initiative will greatly promote international exchange of knowledge, collaborative research, and a multicultural academic environment. In the coming years, more opportunities and facilities will be made available for international students,” Vice Chancellor of Mumbai University Prof. Dr. Ravindra Kulkarni, said.
As per the eligibility criteria for the Ph.D. programme, candidates must have secured a minimum of 55 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in their postgraduate degree in the relevant subject.
Additionally, they must obtain at least 50 percent marks in the entrance/research aptitude test. Final selection will be conducted through online interviews. The entire admission process will be carried out through a ‘Single Window System’ implemented by the Department of Student Development at the Mumbai University.
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