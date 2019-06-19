24-yr-old salesman drowns, body washes up at Juhu

THE BODY of a 24-year-old man washed up at the Juhu Beach on Tuesday morning. Police said the man had drowned the day before.

According to police, lifeguards saw a man, wearing a black shirt, lying in the water at 9.15 am on Tuesday and rushed him to Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

The deceased was identified as Hassan Jabbar Shaikh, a salesman living in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon (West). Senior Inspector Pandharinath Wavhal of Juhu police station said Shaikh had left home on Monday morning but did not return.

“The man drowned in the sea. We have not found any evidence of foul play. His family has also not raised any suspicions,” he added.