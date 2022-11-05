scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

24 years after complaint of Customs evasion on high-end cars, Mumbai court clears two of charges

In 1998, a complaint was filed against three people for alleged misdeclaration of the value and capacity of 45 Audi cars to evade duty.

Twenty-four years after a complaint was filed over evasion of Customs duty on high-end cars by a company, a magistrate’s court in Mumbai cleared the accused of all charges for lack of evidence in a recent order.

A complaint was filed in 1998 under the Customs Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code invoking charges of criminal conspiracy against three people for alleged misdeclaration of the value and capacity of 45 Audi cars to evade duty.

The Customs department’s complaint alleged that the cars’ model details, their cubic capacity and the value of the extra fittings were not declared by Ashiya Motors properly, causing losses. Before the court, only one witness, the complainant, was examined.

“It is required to note that, except the complainant, no witness is examined. Moreover, the complainant did not turn up for cross-examination. Even though his evidence is considered as it is, on that basis the conviction of accused…for the commission of offence alleged against him cannot be warranted. Therefore, no reason to keep pending this complaint for his trial,” the court said.

The proprietor of the company had passed away during the trial and his daughter was acquitted as the court said that there was nothing to show her involvement in the conspiracy.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 11:07:29 am
