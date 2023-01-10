24-year-old woman’s death: Dharavi police record statement of doctor

THE DHARAVI police recorded the statement of the doctor, who conducted the post-mortem of the 24-year-old woman allegedly killed by her husband. Police has registered an FIR on December 8 based on the complaint submitted by the woman’s family.

While the husband of the deceased Yashodhara Khatik claimed that she committed suicide, the girl’s family alleged that her husband Rehmat Khan (29) had murdered her. Based on the family’s claims and certain ‘suspicious circumstances’ police registered a murder case and arrested Khan.

An officer said, “Khan said that his wife committed suicide by hanging herself. However, it is a small 8X10 room in a chawl in Dharavi where they reside. If she would have attempted suicide, he should have been able to stop her. There are certain other circumstantial queries we had relating to the incident for which we required his custodial interrogation.” The officer added that they have sought help from the doctor, who conducted the post-mortem to get some more clarity on the possible cause of death.

“If she was murdered earlier, there must be some physical signs that we hope the doctor will point out. However, if murder is not established, we will drop the murder charge. However, since the couple had not been married for more than seven years, and based on her family’s statement, the abetment to suicide section will still stand as per law,” the officer said.