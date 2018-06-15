24-year-old man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping younger sister

After the workshop, the girl, who was then in Class VIII, approached her class teacher. She told the teacher that she was being sexually abused by her elder brother at their home for two years. (Representational) After the workshop, the girl, who was then in Class VIII, approached her class teacher. She told the teacher that she was being sexually abused by her elder brother at their home for two years. (Representational)

A special court on Thursday sentenced a 24-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his younger sister. The incident had come to light in March 2014 after a workshop on sexual harassment was organised by an NGO, Childline, in the victim’s school.

After the workshop, the girl, who was then in Class VIII, approached her class teacher. She told the teacher that she was being sexually abused by her elder brother at their home for two years.

The teacher then approached the principal of the school. The principal called up the social worker at Childline who had conducted the workshop in the school. The social worker spoke to the victim and a police complaint was later registered at Wadala TT police station against her brother.

During the trial in the court, the victim did not support the prosecution’s case and denied that sexual abuse had taken place.

The girl also told the court that she had lodged a false report as she was annoyed with her brother for not allowing her to play outside and had not understood the charges leveled against him.

The court, however, relied on medical reports and the statement given by the girl before a magistrate in 2014, where she had spoken about the abuse.

The prosecution, led by advocate Geeta Sharma, said the girl might have been pressured by the family members who asked her to change her statement before the court and that other evidence could be relied upon.

The victim lived with her father and five siblings — four brothers and a sister.

Earlier, she had told the magistrate’s court that her brother had raped her when their father was out of town.

Special Judge M A Baraliya, designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, convicted the accused under sections 376 (2) (rape) and 354 (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The court has also directed that Rs 32,000 be paid as compensation to the victim by the accused.

