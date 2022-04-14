24-year-old biker stalks college student on morning walk, arrested

A 24-year-old biker was arrested on Wednesday by Khar police for allegedly stalking a 21-year-old college student for nearly two hours last month when she was taking her daily morning walk.

The complainant told the police that around 5.30 am on March 26, she left her building for morning walk and reached a church.

“She saw a biker staring at her but ignored him and walked till a nearby fort. She again saw him there staring at her… She again ignored him and went to a medical store, which is over 2 km away.

While coming out of the store, she saw the man again,” said an officer.

She then noted down the number of the bike and left for home in a rickshaw.

“Around 7.20 am, when she went to buy groceries, she found the man seated on a bike below her building staring at her. As she called the police control room, the man fled,” the officer added.

While the Khar police did not get any leads from CCTV camera footage, the registration number noted down by the woman helped the police to track down its owner to Gujarat.

“The owner said he sold the bike for Rs 10,000 a person named Sagar Chavan,” the officer said.

Chavan was arrested and produced before a magistrate court. He was granted bail for Rs 10,000, as stalking is a bailable offence, said police.