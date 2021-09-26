24-year-old arrested for rape in Mumbai

A 24-year-old man was on Saturday arrested for allegedly raping a woman from his neighbourhood in Mumbai. The police said girl was returning alone to her residence when the incident took place in the wee hours of Saturday.

The accused will be produced before court on Sunday.

Senior Inspector Jaykumar Suryavanshi said that around 9 pm on Friday night, the woman in her early 20s, had gone to south Mumbai with a friend. She returned to her neighbourhood around 3-3.30 am when the accused, whom she knew, accosted her at knife point.

“The accused then took the woman to an isolated area and forced himself on her. Later, the woman informed her family and friend about the incident, who alerted the local police,” the officer added. The police registered a rape case and started looking for the accused.

Eventually, the accused was traced on Saturday evening and arrested. An officer said they are questioning him to find out more details about the incident and also to recover the weapon with which he had threatened the woman. The accused is believed to be unemployed, said police.

Recently, the Opposition had targetted the Maharashtra government over rising cases of crimes against women following the Sakinaka rape and murder and the Thane gangrape cases.