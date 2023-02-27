scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
24-hr water supply cut announced for parts of Mumbai from March 2 midnight

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will undertake repairs at Quarry Road in Bhandup (west).

BMC had asked residents to use water cautiously. (File)
Parts of Mumbai are set to have water supply cut for 24 hours between March 2 and 3.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials stated on Monday that water supply would be cut in the S ward and the N ward, which covers the Ghatkopar and Kanjurmarg areas in the eastern suburbs.

“The BMC will undertake repair works for connecting a 1,200mm and 900mm water valve of the BMC at Quarry Road in Bhandup (west). Due to the aforementioned works, water supply will be stopped from midnight of March 2 (Thursday) till midnight of March 3 (Friday),” said a statement issued by the BMC.

“Residents are therefore asked to use water cautiously,” the statement added.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 21:53 IST
