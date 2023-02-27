24-hr water supply cut announced for parts of Mumbai from March 2 midnight

Parts of Mumbai are set to have water supply cut for 24 hours between March 2 and 3.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials stated on Monday that water supply would be cut in the S ward and the N ward, which covers the Ghatkopar and Kanjurmarg areas in the eastern suburbs.

“The BMC will undertake repair works for connecting a 1,200mm and 900mm water valve of the BMC at Quarry Road in Bhandup (west). Due to the aforementioned works, water supply will be stopped from midnight of March 2 (Thursday) till midnight of March 3 (Friday),” said a statement issued by the BMC.

“Residents are therefore asked to use water cautiously,” the statement added.