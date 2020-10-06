scorecardresearch
Monday, October 05, 2020
24 hours on, firefighting operations continue in south Mumbai; 2 injured

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | October 6, 2020 1:25:55 am
firefighting operations, fire at commercial building, south Mumbai fire, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsFire at a cutlery market in Masjid Bunder on Monday. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

A day after a fire broke out at a commercial building in a cutlery market in south Mumbai, firefighting operations were still on even after 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

A 35-year-old station officer, DD Patil, was injured during the operation and was admitted to JJ hospital due to suffocation. Patil was discharged on Monday afternoon. A 30-year-old fireman Vijay Subhash Chavan suffered hand injury and was admitted to JJ hospital. He was later discharged.

The blaze erupted around 4.30 pm on Sunday in the ground-plus-three-storey structure, located near Jumma mosque in Masjid Bunder area. It was initially tagged as a ‘level-3’ (major) fire, but later escalated to ‘level-4’, serious emergency call, which also requires the presence of chief fire officer on the site.

As many as 15 fire vehicles, 17 jumbo water tankers along with three turn-table ladders and an ambulance were rushed to the spot.

“Firefighters are on the spot and efforts are underway to douse the flames,” a fire official said. The official from the disaster management department added that the structure was used as a warehouse and raw materials were stored in the building. “The building is engulfed in smoke, which has made the firefighting operation difficult,” said a fire official.

Many commercial units are located in the area. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

