24 high-tide days this year during monsoon, says BMC

The officials maintained that the highest tide of the season is expected on July 16, the waves are likely to reach a height of 4.89 metres at around 1.36 pm. According to the civic body, six high tides are expected in June, six in July, five in August and seven in September.

Written by: Pratip Acharya
2 min readMumbaiJun 4, 2026 12:33 AM IST
high-tide days, Mumbai high-tide days, Mumbai high-tide, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, BMC, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsThe officials also added that from the fishing community have been advised to harbour their boats and vessels at a safe distance from the rocky shores to prevent collision and damage.
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Mumbai is set to witness 24 instances of high-tide days during monsoon this year — much more than last year, when the maximum city witnessed 19 high tide days during June and October. As per the BMC, a “high tide” refers to sea waves rising above 4.5 metres.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), out of the 24 high tide days that Mumbai is set to witness, six will be between June 14 and June 19, when the height of the sea wave will rise between 4.64 metres and 4.87 metres. The civic body has urged citizens to avoid venturing near the seashore during periods of high tide and to strictly follow advisories issued by the administration from time to time.

The officials maintained that the highest tide of the season is expected on July 16, the waves are likely to reach a height of 4.89 metres at around 1.36 pm. According to the civic body, six high tides are expected in June, six in July, five in August and seven in September.

Officials said high tides, when coinciding with intense rainfall, can hamper the discharge of stormwater into the sea and increase the risk of waterlogging in low-lying areas. The civic administration has therefore appealed to residents, particularly those living along the coastline, to remain vigilant and avoid entering the sea during the specified periods.

As a precautionary measure, life guards and marshals have already been deployed in multiple locations adjoining the sea. “In several low lying areas, alternate means of accommodation have been arranged temporarily in municipal schools and community halls for residents during the event of high tides,” a civic official said.

The officials also added that from the fishing community have been advised to harbour their boats and vessels at a safe distance from the rocky shores to prevent collision and damage.

 

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Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

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