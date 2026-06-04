24 high-tide days this year during monsoon, says BMC

The officials also added that from the fishing community have been advised to harbour their boats and vessels at a safe distance from the rocky shores to prevent collision and damage.

Mumbai is set to witness 24 instances of high-tide days during monsoon this year — much more than last year, when the maximum city witnessed 19 high tide days during June and October. As per the BMC, a “high tide” refers to sea waves rising above 4.5 metres.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), out of the 24 high tide days that Mumbai is set to witness, six will be between June 14 and June 19, when the height of the sea wave will rise between 4.64 metres and 4.87 metres. The civic body has urged citizens to avoid venturing near the seashore during periods of high tide and to strictly follow advisories issued by the administration from time to time.