24 cheated of Rs 88 lakh by accused linked to investment firm: Police

As many as 24 persons were allegedly defrauded of Rs 88 lakh under the pretext of investing money in various schemes. Police said the accused, Deepak Mhaskar, lured them with the promise of an investment scheme and allegedly took money after promising high returns.

According to police, the complainant in the case is Shrivallabh Joshi, who told police that he came to know about Mhaskar through a common friend. The complainant was informed about the investment company ‘Happiness For All’ and its office ocated in Borivali.

Accordingly, the complainant, who is 58 years old and retired, visited the office as he wanted to invest some amount. “I visited the office of ‘Happiness For All’ for the first time on November 11, 2020. There, I met Mhaskar, who told me about different schemes and high returns,” read the complaint.

Joshi was told that he would get his money back, along with a high interest amount, in three-and-a-half months. “As he was promised Rs 3 lakh in three-and-a half months, he gave Mhaskar a cheque of Rs 2 lakh. They even made relevant documents like an MoU (notary agreement) for the investment,” said an officer.

However, Mhaskar escaped after taking the money.

According to the complainant, when he got in touch with Mhaskar after the stipulated time, he did not get an adequate response. In May, the complainant even went to Mhaskar’s office in Borivali but found the office shut. Later, when he inquired from nearby shopkeepers, Joshi came to know that the office of ‘Happiness For All’ has been shut for one month.

“He tried to get in touch with Mhaskar, but he did not answer his call,” said a police officer, adding, “When Joshi realised that 23 other people have also been duped under similar pretexts, they approached the police and submitted a complaint.”

A case was registered on Tuesday under relevant sections of cheating and criminal breach of trust. Police are trying to trace the culprit through call data records.