23-yr-old BMC worker ‘kills self’ by jumping from sixth floor

A 23-year-old man employed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of his office building on Thursday morning.

Advertising

Sumit Kurle, a Dombivli resident who was employed as a peon, was attached to the sewerage operating station at Dadar. A police officer from Dadar station said the incident took place around 10.30 am when Kurle and 15 colleagues were in their sixth-floor office.

“The others went out to have breakfast. Two women were in the office when they saw Kurle jump. They started shouting, after which the other colleagues rushed down…” the officer said.

Kurle was taken to KEM hospital, where he was declared dead. Senior inspector of Dadar police station, Diwakar Shelke, said Kurle resided with his maternal uncle in Dombivli, and that his parents had died a few years ago.

Advertising

“After a relative employed with the BMC passed away, he got a job with the civic body a few years ago. Recently, he had gone to his native place at Kolhapur and returned just five days ago,” Shelke said.

“There was no suicide note left behind. There is no clarity on the reason behind the suicide and his relatives are in a state of shock.”

The Dadar police have filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and will be recording the statements of Kurle’s

colleagues and relatives at a later stage.