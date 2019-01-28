Toggle Menu
23 threaten suicide outside Mantralaya, detained: Marine Drive policehttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/23-threaten-suicide-outside-mantralaya-detained-cops-5557415/

23 threaten suicide outside Mantralaya, detained: Marine Drive police

Police said of the 23, 22 people were teachers employed with different unaided schools in Jalgaon, Aurangabad and Gondia districts.

marine drive police, mantralaya, schools, republic day, mumbai news, indian express news
According to police, the incident took place on Saturday morning, when the Republic Day programme was going on. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

THE Marine Drive police on Saturday detained 23 people for allegedly threatening to commit suicide outside Mantralaya.

Police said of the 23, 22 people were teachers employed with different unaided schools in Jalgaon, Aurangabad and Gondia districts.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday morning, when the Republic Day programme was going on.

A security guard employed at the gate saw that several people were gathering at Madam Cama Road near Mantralaya, who then alerted the local police station.

Advertising

An officer from Marine Drive police station said, “After we were informed we dispatched a team and got them to the police station, following which we recovered a bottle containing kerosene.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mumbai confidential: Extended Tenure
2 Two children dead in road accident in Palghar
3 Maharashtra: Govt launches housing scheme for construction workers in rural areas