23% sewage still flows untreated into sea: BMC data

The BMC said along with the sewerage network, other indicators are use of sewage treatment plants, quality of treated sewage, sewage recycle and reuse and complaint redress.

Data from the BMC shows that 23 per cent of the total sewage generated in the city is still discharged untreated directly into nullahs, creeks and the sea. The civic body has recently issued a public notice informing that the city has a sewerage network of 77 per cent.

The BMC’s statement came in the backdrop of Swachh Survekshan 2021, under which the corporation is supposed to issue a public notice on sewage management in Mumbai. According to parameters set by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under service level benchmark (SLB) guidelines, there are five indicators to assess sewage services in the city.

The BMC said along with the sewerage network, other indicators are use of sewage treatment plants, quality of treated sewage, sewage recycle and reuse and complaint redress. Public notice states that out of total sewage collected in BMC’s sewerage networks, 53 per cent is treated in primary treatment plants. The quality of treated sewage is 85.71 per cent as against the SLB of 100 per cent. For recycling and reuse, the SLB is 20 per cent but the BMC has achieved only 4 per cent.

However, when it comes to complaint redress, the civic body has claimed that it has achieved 99.8 per cent. According to the sewage operation department, Mumbai generates around 2,800 million litre sewage daily. There are seven primary level sewage treatment plants across the city that treats collected sewage. Officials said 23 per cent sewage is directly discharged without any treatment since they are not covered with existing sewer networks. “The work is under progress to lay new sewer lines,” said an official.

“The purpose of publicising the SLB achieved in sewage services is to help improve the rankings in Swachh Survekshan 2021. Many people had complained that while giving feedback, they were not aware of the SLBs in services,” said an official from sewage operation department.

The civic body’s existing STPs are going through an upgrade and reconstruction under the Municipal Sewage Disposal Project (MSDP) II. The BMC is laying new sewer lines in areas that are discharging sewage directly into nullahs, creek and the sea.

