23 govt resolutions issued a day, yet decision-making in state of paralysis

The Maharashtra government on an average has issued 23 government resolutions (GRs) every day since Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took charge, and major focus has been on the Public Health and Water Supply and Sanitation department. The Opposition has alleged that the state has come to standstill in terms of governance.

With no Cabinet expansion even after 32 days of government formation, and no minister to take decisions, the GRs amount to orders related to continuation or stay on existing schemes, release of already allocated funds, and transfers or promotions of officials.

From July 1 to August 2, a total of 751 GRs were issued. Out of these, 104 are from the Public Health department and 24 from the Medical Education department. The government has stayed schemes of the District Planning Development Council and the tribal sub-plan under the Tribal Welfare department after April 1.

However, purchase orders of medicines, surgical equipment, consumables, chemicals, and materials from the state Medical Education and Public Health departments have not been stayed.

In addition, 84 GRs have been issued from Water Supply and Sanitation departments out of which over 70 are concerned with granting administrative approval to tap water scheme in respective villages.

Two departments, namely Environment and Marathi Language, have the least number of GRs with 3 and 2 respectively.

According to a source within the government, none of the GRs amounts to a new scheme or policy related issue as orders to this extent should come from the Minister.

“As Cabinet expansion has not taken place, there is no possibility of introducing new schemes or policies. At present, all we are working on is to refine the existing schemes and policies as well as sort out minor administrative problems,” said the officer.

The Opposition has been targeting the two-member Cabinet of Shinde and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with a demand to schedule a Monsoon session of the state legislature. Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that the CM has rights to take decisions of all departments but the Deputy CM is a minister without portfolio and has no rights. “The entire decision-making process in the state has come to standstill as every file needs the signature of the Chief Minister. He has no time to sign everything and the Deputy CM has no right,” said Pawar.