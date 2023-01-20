scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav: NSD cancels invitation to political play from Bengal

The event will be held from February 14 to 26.

“The review committee has reviewed all invited plays to BRM and …. invitation to this play has been withdrawn,” said RC Gaur, Director-in-charge, NSD, to The Indian Express. (Express Photo)
A CRITICALLY acclaimed political play from West Bengal, Titumir, based on a script by Utpal Dutta, was getting ready to be presented in the 22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM) — the prestigious theatre festival organised by the National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi — when its invitation was suddenly withdrawn.

“The review committee has reviewed all invited plays to BRM and …. invitation to this play has been withdrawn,” said RC Gaur, Director-in-charge, NSD, to The Indian Express. He added that invitation to some other plays had also been withdrawn by the committee. Theatre Formation Paribartak, the group from Howrah that has made Titumir and is performing it, did not apply for BRM. It was invited in December 2021. On December 30, 2022, NSD sent another letter confirming that Titumir would perform at Kamani Auditorium on February 22, 2023, 7 pm.

“We began to get phone calls from NSD asking us about details of the play. Titumir revolves around the peasant uprising, led by the protagonist Titumir, against colonial rule in Barasat. It is important in the background of rising fascism in our country. They wanted us to confirm if the play was critical of the government. I replied, ‘It is critical of the colonial government,’” says Joyraj Bhattacharjee, director of Titumir.

Bhattacharjee received an email on January 18 that Titumir was being withdrawn as he had not sent the video and script for consideration. “I feel that we have succeeded with our play because the government has got the message. Titumir’s arrow has hit the mark,” said Bhattacharjee.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 01:25 IST
