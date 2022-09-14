227 free health clinics in Mumbai, 50 to be launched on Oct 2: CM Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Tuesday announced that 227 free healthcare centres will be set up in the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai. The initiative will begin from October 2 with the launch of 50 centres .

These clinics will be called Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray dispensary and polyclinic.

According to officials, as many as 139 medical tests will be conducted free-of-charge at these centres, which will be run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

There will be 34 polyclinics in the health centres also. The clinics will be operated in two formats — portacabin and concrete construction, the official said.

“There will be one clinic per 25-30,000 people. The timing of this clinic will be as per convenience of patients in two sessions from 7 am to 2 am and 3 pm to 10 pm. The clinics will have a manpower of one MBBS doctor, nurse, pharmacist, and multi-purpose workers. The polyclinics will cater to a population of 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh. The patients will be registered online,” said an official.