227 corporators in BMC rush to inaugurate completed garden works in their areas

AHEAD OF the civic elections and the last day of their five-year term ending on March 7, civic corporators are rushing to finish civil works, beautify gardens and hold ground-breaking ceremonies in their constituencies. The term of 227 corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will end on March 7, and they will no longer work as trustees of the municipal corporation.

Among all the departments in the BMC, garden-related work in the city is the most sought after by the corporators. On condition of anonymity, a BMC official said, “Corporators want to show some development work in their electoral wards and a beautified garden is in demand, especially post Covid-19 induced lockdown. They are eyeing either a ground-breaking ceremony for sanctioned work or an inauguration if the work is complete.”

Between March 2021 and 2022, the civic body’s garden infrastructure cell received over 250 proposals seeking beautification of gardens in electoral wards of corporators. Officials reveal most open spaces are in good condition, but corporators are still pushing for their development. Among the demands, the highest number of proposals are for art installation and gym equipment in the gardens, rather than basic refurbishment.

In the last two weeks, Cabinet Minister and Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray alone, either inaugurated or held a ground-breaking ceremony for eight projects from beautification of the lake to road concretisation in the western suburbs, taken up by the Shiv Sena corporators.

In February, Thackeray inaugurated five revamped gardens in a day. Within two weeks of a post on Twitter for gardens to cater to specially-abled citizens in the city, the BMC approved the request by Yuva Sena Core committee member Rahul Kanal for the development of special zones in 24 gardens.

Many corporators have dusted off their social media platforms to highlight their work, their journey as corporators and to reach out to their constituents. Shiv Sena corporator From Dahisar even guaranteed to look into the maintenance of a garden in the neighbouring ward, after a Twitter user raised the issue with her.

BJP’s group leader in BMC and corporator from Mulund Prabhakar Shinde shared his journey as a BJP corporator reaching out to his constituents and vowed to get a majority for BJP in the upcoming civic elections.

The last statutory civic standing committee for the current corporators will be held on Monday. From March 8, an administrator, which will be the current municipal commissioner IS Chahal will take over all approvals, including approval of any infrastructure or civic works to be held in the city till the first meeting of the corporation is held after the elections.