222 Govindas from Mumbai injured

At least 222 Govindas from Mumbai and 68 from Thane, who participated in Dahi Handi celebrations on Janmashtami, have sustained injuries while forming human pyramids on Friday. According to BMC figures, among the 222 injured in Mumbai, 197 Govindas were discharged from hospitals after treatment till Saturday evening. The remaining 25 are in hospitals and stable.

“Most of the Govindas suffered injuries on the hands and the legs after a fall while forming human pyramids,” said an official. The state had directed government-run hospitals to treat the injured Govindas for free.

The police said that till Saturday evening, one FIR was registered in Mumbai’s Vile Parle police station against Dahi Handi organiser Riyaz Mastan Shaikh for not providing safety gears to Govindas, resulting in two of them – Vinay Shashikant Rabade and Sandesh Prakash Dalvi – falling from the human pyramids and sustaining serious head injuries.

The event was organised by Chemburkar Wadi in Vile Parle East.

In Thane, 68 Govindas sustained injuries on Friday. Among them, while 65 have been discharged from hospitals, three remain hospitalised. Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said, “All the injured are stable… Only one Govinda needs to go a city scan. The other two in hospitals have fracture on hands or legs.”

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader from Worli, Sunil Shinde, on Saturday alleged that the newly-renovated Jamboree Maidan was damaged after BJP’s Aashish Shelar organised a grand Dahi Handi festival there.