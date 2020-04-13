221 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths; toll reaches 149

State officials said in 91 per cent of the cases, patients suffered from comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and asthma. (Representational Photo) State officials said in 91 per cent of the cases, patients suffered from comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and asthma. (Representational Photo)

With 221 more people testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the number of cases reached 1,982 across the state. Only on April 7, Maharashtra had crossed the 1,000 mark. Of the 221 cases, 113 were from Mumbai, 21 from Pune and 14 from Nagpur.

Also, 22 deaths were reported on Sunday, taking the toll to 149. While 16 of the deaths were reported in Mumbai, two each died in Pune and Navi Mumbai and one each in Solapur and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Of the 22 dead, while six were senior citizens, 15 were between 40 to 60 years of age. State officials said in 91 per cent of the cases, patients suffered from comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and asthma.

In Mumbai, of the 16 dead, two had no comorbidity. A 41-year-old man died in Kasturba hospital on April 11, four days being admitted. In St George hospital, a 65-year-old died on Sunday – also four days after admission. Diabetes and hypertension contributed to the worsening of health of the other deceased.

In Pune, two persons died at Sassoon general hospital. A 58-year-old woman, who was admitted to the hospital on April 9, died on Sunday. She had comorbidities. A 56-year-old woman, who was admitted to the hospital on April 5 with diabetes and hypertension, died of multi-organ failure.

The neighbouring industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad, meanwhile, reported its first death when a 42-year-old patient succumbed around 7 pm. Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil said the man was admitted to YCM hospital on April 9. “He suffered from a liver ailment and had withdrawal symptoms… used to frequently become violent,” he said.

In Solapur district, a 56-year-old man died on Saturday while his test report came as positive on Sunday. Solapur District Collector Milind Shambarkar said over 50 of his close contacts are being traced.

When contacted, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said, “The 14 new cases reported are all from among the 52 people we had quarantined after they participated at the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. While nine of them are from Nagpur, one belongs to Kamptee town — adjacent to city — and four belong to Jabalpur.”

At least 41,109 people have been tested for COVID-19 across Maharashtra so far. Over 61,000 people remain in home quarantine, and another 5,000 in institutions quarantine in hospitals, hotels, guesthouses and lodges.

Health officials said of those who visited the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, 755 have been tested and 37 have so far tested positive. They all remain in isolation facilities in hospitals. They include eight from Latur, seven from Yavatmal, six from Buldhana, three from Mumbai and two from Pune. Across the state, 37,964 people have tested negative for the virus so far. At least 217 patients — 10.9 per cent of the total cases — have been discharged.

