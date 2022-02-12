22-yr-old missing MBBS student told relative to take care of family: police

THE MUMBAI police investigating the case of the missing 22-year-old MBBS student, Swadichcha Sane, said that a day before the girl went missing, she had told a relative that ‘he would have to take care of her family’. However, the family members of the girl said that they are not aware of her saying this to relatives. The student went missing on November 29, 2021.

An officer investigating the case said that while recording the statements of some of her relatives, a cousin told them that she had told him that in the future he would have to take care of her family. “The relative did not think much about it then. However, after she went missing, he remembered her telling him this. It is one of the lines of investigation that we are looking into,” the officer said.

He added that Swadichcha, who was a bright student, was hooked onto a Japanese manga series known as “Naruto” — the story of a young ninja, who seeks recognition from his peers and dreams of becoming the leader of his village. Our officers are also trying to find out what the mange is about to see if it holds any clue regarding her disappearance.

Sane’s brother, Sanskar, told The Indian Express that he wasn’t aware of his sister having told anyone to look after the family. He said that the crime branch was investigating the case and they are hopeful of finding Swadichcha.

