22-year-old taxi driver from Jharkhand kills self in Worli

A 22-year-old man from Jharkhand allegedly hanged himself to a tree in Worli on Thursday. Police said that the deceased – identified as Shivshankar Yadav, who was working as a taxi driver – was stressed after he was arrested in a rape case by the Jharkhand Police last year.

“The incident came to light when a newspaper vendor spotted the hanging body at Hill Road in Worli,” said an officer.

During investigation, the police identified him with the help of documents recovered from his pockets. He was a resident of Madras Wadi in Worli. He had parked his bike nearby, police said, adding that they contacted his brother, who is a chef at Malabar Hill.

The brother informed the police that in March last year, he had eloped with a girl from Jharkhand. He had come to Mumbai. “But as the girl was minor, her relatives lodged a complaint and a case of rape was registered against him,” said an officer.

Yadav was subsequently arrested by the Jharkhand Police.

“He was in jail for more than six months. He came to Mumbai in January and started working as a driver,” said Senior Police Inspector Anil Koli of Worli police station.