22-year-old killed, four hurt as car rams into stationary water tanker in Bandra

A 22-year-old man was killed and four of his friends injured when their car rammed into a stationary water tanker on the Reclamation Road in Bandra (West) late on Friday. The group was returning home after a joyride on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Police identified the deceased as Hamza Indorewala. The injured were identified as Gaurav Jain (18), Murtaza Bankorwala (18), Viral Chauhan (19) and the driver, Arif Mehta (19).

According to police, the five boys had set off from Borivali on Friday afternoon in a Hyundai Verna car and crossed the Sea Link. “They then took a u-turn and drove back north,” said Senior Inspector Girish Anavakar of Bandra police station.

Police said at 5 pm, after exiting the Sea Link on the Bandra end, the men were looking for the exit leading down to S V Road but the driver failed to spot it on time and after overshooting it, mistakenly pulled the hand brake even as his foot was on the accelerator.

Anavakar said this caused the car to spin out of control and bang into the tanker parked on the left-side shoulder of the road.

Police said Indorewala, who was seated in the rear passenger seat on the right, was killed as a result of the impact while the others sustained injuries.

Anavakar said Mehta had regained consciousness. “We have registered a case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence. For now, we have deferred taking action against the driver but we will book him once he recovers,” he said.

10 hurt as tempo hits 3 vehicles on WEH

Ten people were injured when a tempo driver lost control, jumped the divider and rammed into three vehicles moving in the opposite direction on the Western Express Highway in Borivali (East) on Friday. Police said the injured are out of danger, police added.