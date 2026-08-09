22-year-old held for sexual assault of over 20 boys in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar

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The Nandurbar police Saturday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting over 20 boys over a period of four years and filming them.
The police found nearly 200 compromising photos and videos of his victims on his phone using which he would threaten them against telling anyone about it.
Nandurbar District Superintendent of Police Ashwini Sanap said that they had arrested the accused, who was employed at a government approved liquor shop in Nandurbar. He was arrested on Saturday and produced before the court which remanded him to police custody till August 12.
Explaining how the incident came to light, she said, “A confidential tip-off was received by the local police station that a young man was committing indecent acts with some minor boys after luring them with money and chocolates.”
Accordingly, a team from the local police station was formed and after conducting a prima facie investigation, it appeared there was merit in the allegations. The police laid a trap and took him into custody.
“On checking his phone, we found over 200 photographs and videos that showed several of his victims in compromising positions. He used these videos to scare the victims into not telling anyone about the sexual assault,” an officer said.
On questioning him, the police found that he would either lure youngsters to his house or would take them to nearby fields where hardly anyone would come.
“Based on the photographs, we are trying to contact the victims. As of now, we have registered an FIR based on a complaint given by the police constable of the local police station,” Sanap said.
“We will be questioning him further to get more details about the crime,” the officer added.
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