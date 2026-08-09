22-year-old held for sexual assault of over 20 boys in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar

Nandurbar District Superintendent of Police Ashwini Sanap said that they had arrested the accused, who was employed at a government approved liquor shop in Nandurbar. (Photo: Instagram/@nandurbar_reels)

The Nandurbar police Saturday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting over 20 boys over a period of four years and filming them.

The police found nearly 200 compromising photos and videos of his victims on his phone using which he would threaten them against telling anyone about it.

Nandurbar District Superintendent of Police Ashwini Sanap said that they had arrested the accused, who was employed at a government approved liquor shop in Nandurbar. He was arrested on Saturday and produced before the court which remanded him to police custody till August 12.

Explaining how the incident came to light, she said, “A confidential tip-off was received by the local police station that a young man was committing indecent acts with some minor boys after luring them with money and chocolates.”