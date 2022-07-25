22-year-old cadet pilot crash lands aircraft due to power failure

A Redbird Aviation school-owned Cessna 152 (VT-ALI), which was on a solo cross-country flight, made a crash landing while 15 nautical miles in-bound to Baramati airport on Monday morning.

Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar said there was a suspected power loss. The aircraft landed in a field and local residents immediately helped the 22-year-old cadet pilot, who reportedly sustained no injuries.

Neville Bharucha, director of Redbird Aviation, said, “Our student, Bhavika Rathod (22), who was flying the aircraft, is now with DGCA officers completing formalities in the inquiry.”

RedBird is an academy located at the campus of Baramati airport owned by Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation. The academy has single engine and multi-engine aircraft and conducts classes for commercial pilots and private pilot licences. Students also fly solo as part of their training.