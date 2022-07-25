22-year-old cadet pilot crash lands aircraft due to power failure

July 25, 2022 11:07:34 pm
A Redbird Aviation school-owned Cessna 152 (VT-ALI), which was on a solo cross-country flight, made a crash landing while 15 nautical miles in-bound to Baramati airport on Monday morning.
Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar said there was a suspected power loss. The aircraft landed in a field and local residents immediately helped the 22-year-old cadet pilot, who reportedly sustained no injuries.
Neville Bharucha, director of Redbird Aviation, said, “Our student, Bhavika Rathod (22), who was flying the aircraft, is now with DGCA officers completing formalities in the inquiry.”
RedBird is an academy located at the campus of Baramati airport owned by Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation. The academy has single engine and multi-engine aircraft and conducts classes for commercial pilots and private pilot licences. Students also fly solo as part of their training.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
‘People don’t even know my name’: Rahul Dravid recalls funny incident after first century in school cricket
Mumbai Cricket Association calls meeting to discuss major changes to constitution
Oppn demands monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature in wake of ‘wet drought’ in Vidarbha, Marathwada
Canada police report multiple shootings; suspect in custody
UPA govt never summoned Modi, Shah through its agencies or any SIT formed by it: Cong
Vibrators, weed, plants: What can you take on a plane?
CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship for Rs 100 cr
Fund allocation for central government’s education schemes in Karnataka sees increase
SC stays arbitral proceedings between Dhoni and Amrapali group over commercial dispute
‘They left everything and shifted to Hong Kong 20 yrs ago… opened a restaurant’: Kin of mother-daughter duo killed in accident in Outer Delhi
Tobi Amusan reignites shoe technology debate after record-breaking display at World Athletics Championships
Explained: What became of the ‘Arab Spring’?