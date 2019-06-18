21-yr-old physiotherapy student jumps off high-rise in Dadar: Cops

A 21-year-old fourth-year physiotherapy student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a 12-storey building, Kohinoor Towers, in Shivaji Park at Dadar (West) on Monday.

Advertising

The deceased was identified as Omkar Thakur, who was studying at the Physiotherapy School and Centre G S Medical College at KEM Hospital. He is the son of Mahesh Thakur, a chief engineer at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

According to police, the incident took place at around 3.30 pm when his parents were asleep. Police said Omkar’s theory examination of physiotherapy, which is a paramedical course, was underway and on Tuesday, he had told his father that he was concerned about his papers.

Police said on Monday, Omkar watched the India-Pakistan cricket match following which he went to bed.

Advertising

Investigators said he told his parents that he wanted to study and had planned to wake early on Monday. Police said at around 5.30 am, his father saw that Omkar’s bedroom door was left ajar but he was nowhere to be seen or found.

By the time he could make further inquries, a police patrol team from Shivaji park police station knocked at his door. “The watchman informed us following which we sent our patrolling van to the spot. We informed his father and took the boy to Sion hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment,” said an officer.

Police said they had registered an accidental death report. They said they had not ruled out the possibility that Omkar committed suicide owing to exam pressure.

Additional Commissioner of Police (central region) Veeresh Prabhu said, “So far, we have learnt that he told his father that he was not fully prepared for Tuesday’s examination. But we are investigating the case, so in the next four to five days we will get an idea as to the reason behind the suicide.”

Dr Deepak Mundhe, attached with Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors in KEM hospital, said, “Physiotherapy exams are not stressful. Working hours are also manageable. Even we are trying to understand what led to the unfortunate incident.”