21-year-old man scales down Mumbai airport wall, held

A 21-year-old man was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel after he was seen scaling down the Mumbai International Airport wall from Kurla side on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Devanand.

Chief Security officer of the airport Shrikant Kishore said, “At around 12.01 pm, a youth scaled down the wall and he was apprehended by our men within 30 seconds. We have handed him over to Sahar police. We jointly interrogated him. He appears to be a drug addict and hails from Gorakhpur. There seems to be no malafide intention.”

The Bureau of Civil Aviation security is also probing the incident.

The Mumbai International Airport Limited spokesperson did not comment on the matter.