21-year-old man killed after crane collapses from 11th floor, falls inside housing complex

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A 21-year-old man was killed after a tower crane that was nearly 120 feet tall collapsed from the 11th floor of an under-construction parking tower into the JK Iris residential complex in Mira Road (East) on Thursday evening, crushing several parked vehicles and triggering a major rescue operation.
The incident took place around 8.30 pm at a construction site near the JK Iris residential complex, where a multi-level parking tower was under construction. According to police, the tower crane, stationed on the 11th floor, suddenly gave way and came crashing into the society premises, damaging several cars and two-wheelers and causing panic among residents.
Two people standing below the crane sustained injuries. One of them, identified as Mohammad Khokhar (21), succumbed to his injuries. Police said the exact cause of the crane collapse remains unclear and is under investigation.
Confirming the incident, Mira Road BJP MLA Narendra Mehta said, “A construction crane fell into the residential society. As of now one person has died and investigations are on to find how the crane fell.”
As per people present on the spot, the crane crashed on to vehicles in the society’s parking area, trapping two men beneath, one of whom later died. Residents helped rescue the injured before police, firefighters from the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation and other emergency responders arrived.
Multiple fire brigade teams launched rescue operations on a war footing, while police and officials from other departments reached the scene and cordoned off the area. Rescue personnel continued clearing the collapsed crane to ensure no one else was trapped beneath the debris.
The exact cause of the crane collapse is yet to be ascertained, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
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