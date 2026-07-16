21-year-old man killed after crane collapses from 11th floor, falls inside housing complex

The exact cause of the crane collapse is yet to be ascertained, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

A 21-year-old man was killed after a tower crane that was nearly 120 feet tall collapsed from the 11th floor of an under-construction parking tower into the JK Iris residential complex in Mira Road (East) on Thursday evening, crushing several parked vehicles and triggering a major rescue operation.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm at a construction site near the JK Iris residential complex, where a multi-level parking tower was under construction. According to police, the tower crane, stationed on the 11th floor, suddenly gave way and came crashing into the society premises, damaging several cars and two-wheelers and causing panic among residents.