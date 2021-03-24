21-year-old held for stealing employer’s bike, six others

Police said Khan stole a total of five bikes and scooters from Sakinaka, and one each from Ghatkopar and MIDC police station's jurisdiction.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man, who started stealing bikes two years ago fearing loss of salary. The man began by stealing his employer’s bike and went on to steal six more till he was finally nabbed with the help of footage from 36 CCTV cameras, police said.

Police identified the accused is Meraj Khan, a resident of Deonar. Senior Inspector Balwant Deshmukh from Sakinaka police station confirmed his arrest.

According to police, back in 2019, Khan worked at a garment shop in Sakinaka and his employer told him that he will not be able to pay his salary and should start looking for a new job.

“Angered by this, the accused stole his employer’s bike in July 2019. We have recovered the bike,” said Sub-Inspector Umesh Dagde.

Police said Khan stole a total of five bikes and scooters from Sakinaka, and one each from Ghatkopar and MIDC police station’s jurisdiction. All vehicles were recovered, they added.