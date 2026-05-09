Of Rs 206 cr given to BMC corporators, Mahayuti parties get 96.8%

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday distributed Rs 206.5 crore amongst the BMC’s elected corporators. This fund represents an additional corpus distributed by the Mayor for carrying out civic works at the municipal wards and the discretion of distributing these funds lies solely with the Mayor. Usually each corporator receives an annual development fund of Rs 1.6 crore. In addition to this, the civic standing committee makes financial allocations. For the current financial year, the standing committee allocated Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 3 crore to corporators hailing from the ruling alliance, while a blanket allocation of Rs 25 lakh have been made for those hailing from the opposition parties.

However, a closer look into the records show that Friday’s funds were allocated disproportionately amongst the corporator members.

“The mayor has the power to decide who gets how much of the allocated funds. The specified corpus falls under the Mayor’s fund. This fund is cleared after tabling a proposal in the civic house where a voting of majorities are carried out ahead of clearing it,” said a civic official.

According to civic records, of the Rs 206.5 crore that has been distributed, Rs 200 crore or 96.85 per cent was allocated to the ruling Mahayuti alliance that comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Shiv Sena along with the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) that has formed a single party bloc with the Sena and extended their support to the ruling alliance.

Of the 227 elected corporators in BMC, 89 are from the BJP, 29 are from Sena while three are from the NCP factions.

On an average, the elected members from the ruling alliance have received funds between Rs 2 crore and Rs 4 crore. However, some members like Archana Bhalerao (BJP) received Rs 10 crore, Kiran Landge (Shiv Sena) got Rs 5 crore, Tejinder Singh Tiwana (BJP) received Rs 5 crore and Vijendra Shinde (Shiv Sena) received Rs 4.5 crore.

Opposition parties — comprising the Sena UBT, Congress, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and AIMIM — received Rs 6 crore, of which Sena UBT corporator and leader of opposition (LoP) Kishori Pednekar received Rs 1 crore. Sena UBT’s Deepmala Badhe and Yashodar Phanse received Rs 1 crore each. Ashraf Azmi, Yeshwant Killedar and Vijay Ubale who are the group leaders of Congress, MNS and AIMIM respectively, have also received Rs 1 crore each.

When contacted, Ganesh Khankar, leader of the house, told The Indian Express that the funds are allocated by the Mayor on the basis of the requests floated by the corporators for specific development works in their wards.

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“The corporators float requests to the Mayor for funds to carry out specific development works in their wards. Accordingly, the corporators make an estimate for several kinds of wards in the wards like improvement of slums, for example and then the corporation makes the final allocation for it. The final allocation of the funds is done through the leader of the house. As per the rules, the funds to the Mayor are also routed to them through the leader of the house,” Khankar told Express.

On April 30,after the initial disbursement of development funds was carried out by the BMC’s standing committee — the statutory body that looks after BMC’s financial moves — Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam had written to committee chairperson, Prabhakar Shinde stating that the disbursement was made disproportionately and will be returned back to the committee. In total, these six corporators had received Rs 33 crore, of which Rs 9 crore was allocated to ward number 68, while Rs 6 crore each was allocated to wards 65, 67, 68, 69, 70 and 71.

“After receiving information an examination of the distributed funds were carried out by us where it was seen that the funds distributed to municipal wards 65, 67, 68, 69, 70 and 71 were disproportionate in nature, therefore it has been directed to the standing committee to take back the allocated Rs 4 crore additional funds,” Satam’s letter had stated.