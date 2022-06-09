2,040 kg of narcotics destroyed in Taloja during countrywide crackdown

Nearly 2,040 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were destroyed during an operation at Taloja on Wednesday.

In Mumbai, the crackdown on narcotic substances was carried out at the Mumbai Waste Management limited site at MIDC, Taloja. The substances included 1,064 kg of Methamphetamine, 238 kg of Mephedrone, 483 kg of Ephedrine and 204 kg of Madrax valued at Rs 225 crores. The crackdown was overseen by the chief commissioner of customs, Mumbai Zone III.

The operation came on a day the Indian Customs, under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), on Wednesday observed Drug Destruction Day across the country.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri and other senior Finance ministry officials virtually witnessed the drug destruction process at six locations, including Guwahati, Lucknow and Mumbai.

Across the country, 42 tonnes of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were destroyed during special operations carried out at 14 locations.

Johri said, “Due to good coordination among drug enforcement agencies, particularly DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) and other law enforcement agencies and robust use of data analytics, the department has been able to identify cases and book the offenders.”