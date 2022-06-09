scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Must Read

2,040 kg of narcotics destroyed in Taloja during countrywide crackdown

In Mumbai, the crackdown on narcotic substances was carried out at the Mumbai Waste Management limited site at MIDC, Taloja.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 9, 2022 3:32:04 am
he substances included 1,064 kg of Methamphetamine, 238 kg of Mephedrone, 483 kg of Ephedrine and 204 kg of Madrax valued at Rs 225 crores. (Express Photo)

Nearly 2,040 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were destroyed during an operation at Taloja on Wednesday.

In Mumbai, the crackdown on narcotic substances was carried out at the Mumbai Waste Management limited site at MIDC, Taloja. The substances included 1,064 kg of Methamphetamine, 238 kg of Mephedrone, 483 kg of Ephedrine and 204 kg of Madrax valued at Rs 225 crores. The crackdown was overseen by the chief commissioner of customs, Mumbai Zone III.
The operation came on a day the Indian Customs, under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), on Wednesday observed Drug Destruction Day across the country.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj, CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri and other senior Finance ministry officials virtually witnessed the drug destruction process at six locations, including Guwahati, Lucknow and Mumbai.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Across the country, 42 tonnes of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were destroyed during special operations carried out at 14 locations.

Best of Express Premium
Delhi Confidential: Conspicuous by absencePremium
Delhi Confidential: Conspicuous by absence
Is the box office failure of ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ a rejection of Bollywood...Premium
Is the box office failure of ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ a rejection of Bollywood...
UPSC Key-June 8, 2022: How relevant ‘Agneepath’ or ‘Pub...Premium
UPSC Key-June 8, 2022: How relevant ‘Agneepath’ or ‘Pub...
In a first, Orissa HC assesses its own performance, lists challengesPremium
In a first, Orissa HC assesses its own performance, lists challenges
More Premium Stories >>
More from Mumbai

Johri said, “Due to good coordination among drug enforcement agencies, particularly DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) and other law enforcement agencies and robust use of data analytics, the department has been able to identify cases and book the offenders.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 08: Latest News
Advertisement