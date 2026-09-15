After 2024 stampede scare, Bandra Terminus to get 3,700-passenger holding area

Similar passenger holding facilities also exist at several stations on the Central Railway network across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. (Representational)

To manage overcrowding and prevent a 2024 stampede-like situation, Bandra Terminus station is set to get a passenger holding area or ‘Yatri Suvidha Kendra’ ahead of Diwali in November. Railway officials aim to complete and launch the facility before the festival season in November. The estimated cost of the project stands at Rs 16.43 crore.

“Railways being a heritage network, there are only a certain number of infrastructural upgrades, like increasing platform size, that can be undertaken. Since the platform space cannot be changed, such a facility would help distribute and manage passenger crowds effectively,” said a senior railway official.

Developed by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), the dedicated holding area, spread across 2,625 square metres, will hold as many as 3,700 passengers. Of this, 1,345 square metres will be earmarked as a pre-ticketing zone, equipped with 45 three-seater benches, five passenger information display screens, water coolers, drinking water taps, and toilets.