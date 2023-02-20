2024 polls: BJP seeking mandate for ‘mahaan Bharat’, says Amit Shah

While pronouncing that the Lok Sabha 2024 elections will be for “Sampurna Bahumat” with Narendra Modi as the prime minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that for the upcoming elections, the BJP is seeking mandate for creation of a “Mahaan Bharat”.

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp rally in Kolhapur, Shah exhorted party workers to gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “In Maharashtra, the real Shiv Sena and BJP will contest together to win all 48 Lok Sabha seats,” he said.

Shah’s remarks come two days after the Election Commission recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotted it the name Shiv Sena and party symbol bow and arrow.

In a blistering attack on estranged alliance partner Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray, Shah said, “In the 2024 elections, we have to teach lessons to all those who betrayed us. The devious designs do not last long.”

In the 2019 elections, Thackeray had an alliance with the BJP and the two parties fought the elections together. “In the election campaign they used Modi’s poster which was larger than their own photos. They had accepted the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis who was then CM and led the election campaign. But post elections Uddhav Thackeray surrendered to NCP’s Sharad Pawar for greed of CM post,” Shah said.

He further said that it was an irony that Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray’s party completely surrendered to political rival Sharad Pawar. “What does it show? It was solely for power greed and the CM post that Uddhav Thackeray betrayed the BJP….. But look at what has happened. Today, the real Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, is with the BJP. It is complete with Shiv Sena name and bow and arrow symbol,” he said.

Addressing the party workers, Shah set an ambitious target for them for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. “Even in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 42 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra. In 2024, we want to win all 48 seats in Maharashtra.”

He said that the party should also aim for absolute majority in the Maharashtra Assembly elections and that the party workers should not compromise on the goals.

The Union Home Minister, who set the stage for the coming elections along with political directives, said, “We are not seeking public mandate for power or making Modi the PM. We want total mandate for a ‘Mahaan Bharat’ (Glorious India).”

He said that ever since Modi took charge in 2014, India has taken giant strides, putting the country on the world map. “Today, our ranking in economy has shown a quantum leap from eleventh to fifth,” he said. He said that India has given a strong message to the world to not meddle with our borders or army and any attempt would be strongly retaliated.

“Did anybody ever think that the long-pending Ram temple at Ayodhya would be realised? In 2019, Modi took concrete measures to resolve the Ramjanmabhoomi issue paving the way for a magnificent temple at Ayodhya,” he said.

“Not just Ram temple, a grand Kashi Vishwanath temple and Ujjain corridor has been built. Work is going on at our Badrinath, Kedarnath, Somnath temples. PM has shown it is possible to preserve our rich cultural heritage and work for modern India,” he said.