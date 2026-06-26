2023 train shooting: Western Railway told to pay Rs 8 lakh compensation to victim passenger’s wife

The case was put up before the Lok Adalat in April and the tribunal gave its judgment, with the order made available in May. (File Photo)

Around three years after a constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) allegedly killed his senior colleague and three passengers on an express train in Mumbai, the Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT) directed the Western Railway (WR) to pay Rs 8 lakh as compensation to one of the passenger’s wife.

Farida Bhanpurwala, the wife of 62-year-old Abdul Kadar Bhanpurwala, had approached the tribunal in 2024.

The railway administration told the tribunal that it will not be contesting the matter on the issue of whether the incident took place and whether Abdul Kadar was a bonafide passenger, following which the compensation was awarded in April, with the final hearing held in May.