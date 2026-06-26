Around three years after a constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) allegedly killed his senior colleague and three passengers on an express train in Mumbai, the Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT) directed the Western Railway (WR) to pay Rs 8 lakh as compensation to one of the passenger’s wife.
Farida Bhanpurwala, the wife of 62-year-old Abdul Kadar Bhanpurwala, had approached the tribunal in 2024.
The railway administration told the tribunal that it will not be contesting the matter on the issue of whether the incident took place and whether Abdul Kadar was a bonafide passenger, following which the compensation was awarded in April, with the final hearing held in May.
On July 31, 2023, now dismissed RPF constable Chetansingh Chaudhary, had allegedly shot his senior assistant sub-inspector Tikaram Meena and three passengers, Bhanpurwala, Asghar Ali Abbas and Syed Saifuddin, while he was on duty on the Jaipur-Mumbai passenger train. The trial in the case against Chaudhary is currently pending.
The case was put up before the Lok Adalat in April and the tribunal gave its judgment, with the order made available in May.
It will be heard on July 17 for reporting compliance of its directions. The tribunal had directed that the victim’s wife be paid Rs 8 lakh along with interest as compensation.
Under the Railways Act, compensation can be sought arising out of an alleged untoward incident by an injured victim or in case of death, their family members, if an untoward incident occurred, whether or not there has been any wrongful act, neglect or default on the part of the railway administration. Before the tribunal, while the Railways can contest if a person was a bonafide passenger based on facts including whether he was a ticket-holder, and can also contest the incident itself, in this case, the administration did not contest these aspects.
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Following a 2020 notification by the Railways, to protect claimants from the compensation money being frittered away, the amount is invested in a savings account and disbursed monthly.
In the trial against Chaudhary, while part of the evidence has been heard including eyewitness passengers, the sessions court in March directed the Thane jail authorities to admit him to a mental health institute for care and treatment. One of the victim’s family members has opposed this order stating that there is no factual basis for the order.
Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues.
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