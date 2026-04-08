2023 train shooting incident: Victim’s kin seeks recalling of order to send ex-RPF cop for further treatment

RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary is facing trial for allegedly murdering his senior colleague, assistant sub-inspector Tikaram Meena, and three Muslim passengers Asghar Ali Abbas, Abdul Kader Bhanpurwala and Syed Saifuddin on the Jaipur-Mumbai passenger train. (Source: File)

The family member of one of the passengers killed on the Jaipur-Mumbai train on July 31, 2023, has sought recalling of a court order passed last month, referring the accused, dismissed RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, to a mental institute for care and treatment.

The wife of passenger Asghar Ali Abbas Shaikh said in a plea filed before the court on Wednesday that a District Mental Health Review Board had conducted a comprehensive mental health assessment of Chaudhary and declared him mentally stable and fit to stand trial.

“This report was placed before this honourable court on March 24, 2025… There is therefore no legal or factual basis to order a fresh referral,” the reply said. It also said that Chaudhary was admitted to the Regional Mental Hospital in Thane from February to July in 2025 and after completion of his treatment, his status was certified as stable. “Having received and completed the prescribed course of treatment, another referral is entirely superfluous and amounts to the accused gaming the judicial process,” the plea said.