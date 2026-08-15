‘Much water has flown since 2020, shouldn’t be a proxy war’: HC on Arnab Goswami’s plea against abetment to suicide case

Hearing a plea by Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami against a case for alleged abetment in an interior designer’s suicide case, the Bombay High Court on Friday orally remarked that the proceedings should not be “proxy kind of a war,” and that parties can look at the case with a “different perspective” as “much water had flown since 2020.”

The Court was informed by the state lawyer that a closure report had been filed in 2018, however, it was reopened later in 2020.

Advocate Niranjan Mundargi for Goswami, however, told the single-judge bench of Justice Milind N Jadhav that the state government reopened the probe on its own to “vendetta” and the “personal animosity of political dispensation in Maharashtra” in 2020.