2019 Gadchiroli attack: Suspected Naxal dies at hospice

Nirmala Uppuganti (61), who was arrested by the Gadchiroli Police in 2019 for her alleged involvement in Naxal activities and was kept at a hospice care centre in Mumbai since last September, passed away on Saturday morning due to cancer.

The Bombay High Court was on Thursday informed that Uppuganti’s health is deteriorating. Uppuganti, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, was admitted in a hospice care centre on the orders of the HC for palliative care after her cancer began spreading to multiple organs.

The court had also allowed her husband and co-accused Satyanarayana Rani (71) to meet her at the care centre. It allowed Rani to be taken to the hospice at 3 pm on Thursday and to remain there till 6 pm.

It also permitted Rani to visit the hospice on Friday and Saturday from 9.30 am till 5.30 pm, before being returned to Arthur Road jail where he is lodged.

Payoshi Roy, advocate for Rani, said, “It is unfortunate that the police did not strictly comply with HC order of taking Rani to meet his wife at 9.30 am on Saturday. She passed away at 10.35 am and the police team reached with him after that. He could not be there with his wife in her last moments. We have sent an application to the Arthur Road jail superintendent to allow Rani to attend the funeral. If permission is refused, we will approach the court.”