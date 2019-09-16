2018 Mumbai boat mishap: Accident a human error, finds inquiry

An inquiry into the October 2018 boat accident on the way to the proposed site of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in the Arabian Sea has found that the incident was a fallout of a “human error”. The report, submitted in July, stated that the driver had taken a wrong route as he had come “under pressure” from the passengers.

Advertising

One person was killed when the speedboat, carrying at least 25 people, had capsized in the Arabian Sea off the Mumbai coast on October 24 last year. Following the mishap, the state government had ordered an investigation into the matter by the Maharashtra Maritime Board.

An official, privy to the inquiry, told The Indian Express that the inquiry report had termed the accident a “human error”. “The driver had come under pressure of fellow passengers to catch up with another boat carrying some leaders and bureaucrats. So, the driver took a wrong route that led to the mishap,” the officials, who did not wish to be identified, said.

The official added that the inquiry also revealed that the boat didn’t have the required navigation route chart. “The navigation route chart is must on the boat. It would have helped the driver know the depth of water and the mishap could have been avoided,” the official added.

Advertising

The inquiry report stated that the boat was not overcrowded and had an adequate number of life jackets for passengers. “It has been recommended to have GPS (Global Positioning System) in the boats if they are going out of harbour area so that a driver knows his location, which he can check with the chart to go ahead safely,” the official added.

The inquiry, instituted to find out the cause of accident, however, has kept out of its purview if the three boats used for ferrying passengers had required permission. “The inquiry was instituted to find out the cause of the mishap. So, it didn’t get into the aspect of whether the boats had the requisite permissions,” said another official.

Information obtained under Right to Information had earlier revealed that the three boats, including the boat that had capsized, did not have permission from Mumbai Port Trust for ferrying people to the memorial site.

The proposed 212 metre-high Shivaji Memorial — including a 123.2-m equestrian statue standing atop an 88.8-m pedestal — is a flagship project of the BJP-led state government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had carried out its ‘jal poojan’ in 2016. Work at the site was stalled by the PWD in January, days after the Supreme Court, while hearing a special leave petition on January 11, orally asked the state government not to proceed with the construction of the statue.