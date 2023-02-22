2018 amendment to Sena constitution was enclosed with documents given to ECI: Thackeray group to SC

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Wednesday told a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court the party had enclosed the 2018 amendment to the Sena constitution, which gave the party president Uddhav Thackeray the power to appoint office-bearers, with the documents it had submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

A five-judge Constitution Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha is hearing a batch of petitions arising from last year’s political fallout in Maharashtra following differences in Shiv Sena between the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions. The bench began the hearing on Tuesday, which continued on Wednesday.

The ECI in its recent order recognising Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena as the ‘real’ Shiv Sena, had said the amended document of 2018 had not been submitted by the party, which violated the criteria for parties registered under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal representing the Shiv Sena (UBT) said the amendments to the constitution were enclosed along with letters about a meeting of the National Executive of the party held in January 2023, which consisted of names of Shiv Sena leaders, including Shinde, being appointed.

“The latest elections took place in the Shiv Sena in 2018 (next elections were due in 2023) and letters were written to ECI stating that organisational elections in Sena were conducted on January 23, 2018, and information regarding designations and names of party office bearers sought by the Commission was endorsed in stipulated format. Along with this, the 2018 amendment to the constitution was also enclosed. All this information was already sent to the Election Commission,” he added.

Sibal also referred to a meeting held on November 25, 2019, granting Thackeray power to take all decisions and that thereafter Shinde was appointed as the Group Leader in the state Assembly and Sunil Prabhu its whip. The decision was ratified by all MLAs, he added.

“On November 25, 2019, when he was given the powers, Thackeray was neither a member of the Legislative Council nor the chief minister and he was only president of the party. All this was informed to ECI, but it says we (ECI) do not have a constitution. But it was annexed with these documents before it,” Sibal submitted.

Responding to the court’s query as to the “lawful course of action” to remove the chief whip or group leader in the House, Sibal said the meeting of the party (Pratinidhi Sabha or the General body) is required to be called but they (Shinde faction) never went to the party and their decision to remove the chief whip was “per se illegal.”

A three-judge bench, led by CJI Chandrachud, will hear, after 3.30 pm on Wednesday, the petition filed by Thackeray challenging EC’s decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and allot the party name and ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to it.