2017 BMC polls manifesto: How Shiv Sena has fared

In the run up to 2017 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, most parties, including Shiv Sena, which went on to win the polls, had swamped the electorate with a flood of promises. The promises in the Sena manifesto were wide ranging – from 24-hour water supply, pothole-free roads to setting up of music academies.

With the term of the existing municipal corporation set to end and fresh elections expected early next year, Laxman Singh reports on whether these populist promises were fulfilled or remained forgotten.

PROMISES KEPT & PARTIALLY FULFILLED

Promise: Full property tax waiver for houses up to 500 sq ft. Concession for 500 sq ft to 700 sq ft houses.

Status: Waiver for houses up to 500 sq ft implemented. Scheme for 500-700 sq ft yet to be implemented.

Promise: Incentives for housing societies using solar energy, composting of waste within society and implementing rain water harvesting scheme.

Status: Implemented.

Promise: Healthcare at your doorstep.

Status: 211 health centres started for primary treatment.

Promise: Sanitary napkin vending machines in public toilets.

Status: Under progress.

Promise: Waste-to-energy plant at Deonar dumping ground.

Status: Contract awarded. Work has not started as BMC has not received environment clearance.

Promise: Aarey Milk Colony will remain green zone in city’s development plan.

Status: BMC marked Aarey Milk Colony as green zone. Government declared 800 acre of Aarey as forest.

Promise: Construction of coastal road from Nariman Point to Worli end of Bandra-Worli Sea link.

Status: Work started in 2018. More than 40 per cent of work completed. BMC set a completion deadline of July 2023.

Promise: Mini BEST buses for small routes to give workplace to railway station connectivity.

Status: Many mini buses incorporated in BEST fleet.

Promise: Introduction of electric buses in BEST fleet.

Status: Currently, over 350 electric buses part in BEST fleet. Administration plans to introduce 1,900 more electric

buses.

Promise: Construction of four big swimming pools.

Status: Work on swimming pool at Kandivali completed. Work on remaining yet to be completed.

Promise: Setting up of e-libraries.

Status: Work started.

Promise: Music academies to come up.

Status: Work started.

Promise: Setting up skill development centre, promoting business-oriented education.

Status: Yet to be implemented.

Promise: To give priority in BMC jobs to students who graduated from civic schools.

Status: BMC administration turned down proposal.

Promise: Development of tourist places at vacant land on eastern coast.

Status: Yet to be implemented.

Promise: Free healthcare for all Mumbaikars not covered under government schemes.

Status: Yet to be implemented.

Promise: Upgrading Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi to medical college.

Status: Announcement made in BMC budget of 2021-22. Yet to be implemented.

Promise: Construction of tertiary-level sewage treatment plants at Worli, Dharavi, Bandra, Versova, Malad, Ghatkopar and Bhandup.

Status: Yet to take off post allegations of irregularities by BJP.

Promise: To ensure 24-hr water supply by constructing Gargai and Pinjal dams.

Status: Failed to take off. Now, BMC plans desalination plant. Dam project at Gargai likely to be cancelled.

Promise: Expediting work of Goregaon-Mulund Link Road – crucial connectivity link between western and eastern Mumbai.

Status: BMC yet to finalise contractors.

Promise: Ensure pothole-free roads through repair and use of advanced technology.

Status: Every monsoon, potholes trouble motorists.

Promise: Construction of storm water drain pumping stations at Mogra and Mahul for flood control.

Status: Both yet to take off.

Promise: Animal health centres in island city, western and eastern suburbs.

Status: Yet to be implemented.

Promise: One pass for travel in Metro, BEST buses and local trains.

Status: Yet to be implemented.

Promise: Construction of Dabbawala Bhavan to honour dabbawalas.

Status: Proposal rejected due to shortage of land.

Promise: To set up centre for depicting history of Marathi Theatre.

Status: Yet to be implemented.

Promise: Under ‘Gharkul Scheme’, provide permanent houses for municipal staffers. The scheme also covers conservancy staff.

Status: Yet to be implemented.

Promise: Construction of international-level football stadium and sports complex.

Status: Yet to be implemented.