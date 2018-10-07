Number of foreign students at IIT-B halved in 2017-18

The IIT-B has foreign students from countries including US, Singapore, Japan, Germany, France and Canada. The IIT-B has foreign students from countries including US, Singapore, Japan, Germany, France and Canada.

As an ‘Institute of Eminence’, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, will be allowed to fix and charge the fees for foreign students. The institute is also planning to increase its earnings by attracting more foreign students.

However, the number of foreign students entering IIT-B almost halved in the academic year 2017-18, compared to the year before. While in 2016-17, a 100 foreign students were enrolled into various programmes at the institute, only 56 took admission in 2017-18, according to data from the institute’s proposal to the central government for the ‘Institute of Eminence’ status. In the same year, 16 and five students enrolled in PG and PhD courses, respectively. In comparison, there were 72 new enrolments in 2015-16.

Most foreign students come to IIT-B for post-graduation or a PhD, according to data. In 2016-17, 22 foreign students came to IIT-B for an M Tech degree and seven for a PhD. Only two foreign students enrolled for undergraduate course. Sixty nine others joined for other project works. In the year after, 16 enrolled for post-graduation, four for undergraduate courses and five for PhD. For other project works, only 31 enrolled.

On an average, the institute earns around Rs 41 lakh from foreign students annually and as part of its plan, estimates to earn Rs1 crore annually in the next five years. The IIT-B has foreign students from countries including US, Singapore, Japan, Germany, France and Canada.

Sources in the institute said that since many domestic students were applying for PG and PhD seats, fewer were left for foreign students. Dean of International Relations Swati Patankar said: “The reason that the numbers have dropped last year may be because there were intermittent technical issues with some of the application web portals during the January intake (these are not IIT-B websites). These problems were rectified. Additionally, we are working closely with Indian government programs and have our own strategic plan to enhance international students on campus.”



