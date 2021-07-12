2016 Pune land deal case: Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law sent to ED custody till July 15

The ED had sought Chaudhri’s custody seeking further probe into the source of the funds used to buy the land and its undervaluation.

A SPECIAL court on Monday sent Girish Chaudhri, the son-in-law of NCP leader Eknath Khadse, to further custody of the Enforcement Directorate till July 15.

*Chaudhri, who was arrested last week in connection with a case pertaining to a 2016 land deal in Pune, was earlier sent to ED custody till July 12.* On Monday, the ED sought his further custody for another nine days.

Last October, the ED had filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Khadse, his wife Mandakini, Chaudhri and one Abbas Ukani in connection with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation land grabbing case at Bhosari village in Pune.

The ED claimed that Chaudhri had received a portion of the money used for buying the plot from Benchmark Buildicon Private Limited, a company that had no operating income and did not exist at its registered address. The probe found that Benchmark Buildicon had, in turn, received the money from five other companies. It also claimed the land was registered at a much lower rate of Rs 3.75 crore against its prevailing value of Rs 31 crore.

On Monday, the ED sought further custody of Chaudhri stating that it wanted to record statements of officials of the MIDC as well as the then deputy collector. Chaudhri’s lawyer, Mohan Tekavde, had opposed the plea for remand stating that his custodial interrogation was not required. Tekavde also made a plea for providing legal assistance to him during interrogation.

“Considering the settled legal position, the advocate of the accused is ordered to remain present only for two hours during the interrogation of the accused by ED. However, he shall remain present in a manner that the accused is visible and not audible,” the court said.

The ED has claimed that Khadse, who was the state revenue minister in 2016, by using his official position and government machinery, had manipulated the actual market price of the land, causing a loss of Rs 61.25 crore to the public exchequer. Last week, the ED summoned Khadse and questioned him for nine hours.