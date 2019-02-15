2015 Mumbai double murder: ‘No criminal history’, accused evades cops for over three years

Every sixth day, the Mumbai Police examine the call data records of Vidyadhar Rajbhar’s family members and cross-check suspicious phone numbers. Hoping that his patience will wear off and he will soon call them, the investigators keep a close watch on special occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries and festivals, in the family of the double murder accused.

On December 12, 2015, the bodies of artist Hema Upadhyaya (43) and her lawyer Harish Bhambani (65) were found in a drain in Kandivali (East). After questioning, Hema’s ex-husband Chintan, himself a celebrated contemporary artist, was arrested along with four others.

Rajbhar, a metal fabrication artist, would take on fabrication jobs for Chintan’s artworks. A key accused in the double murders, he has been on the run since, first taking a train northward with other accused before alighting midway and being untraceable since. He has the Mumbai Police chasing him for over three years.

“We keep a check on their call data records and his Facebook account. On February 2, 2016, he was traced in Chennai after he called his brother-in-law, following which a team was dispatched but he managed to give them a slip,” said an officer.

That was the last time police got a clue. Since then, he has refrained from contacting his family. A special team was also deployed to keep a tab on his wife’s movement. Police said earlier, she stayed at Rajbhar’s Kandivali residence, but later moved to Charkop with her parents.

“He is not of a criminal background and in my career, I have not seen a non-criminal evading arrest for so long. He has not even contacted his family as his daughter was just two months old when he fled,” said an officer. On October 20, 2016, his daughter was to celebrate her first birthday. A special team was deputed at their house, expecting his call. Likewise, on her second and third birthday, said police.

Police said announcing an award of Rs 1 lakh for any information has not helped either. Following the incident in 2015, eight special teams were formed to locate Rajbhar. Teams were dispatched to different locations, starting from Madhya Pradesh.

In order to mislead them, he would keep travelling in long-distance trains, said police. They even believe that Rajbhar has either left the country or committed suicide due to which teams even visited mortuaries across Maharashtra, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh and circulated his photograph.

Police said the arrest of Rajbhar will be a major breakthrough as it will help establish Upadhyay’s alleged role in the crime. For now, both Upadhyay’s bail plea and his discharge plea have been rejected and a sessions court is expected to frame charges in the case soon.

“Rajbhar was the mediator between Chintan and the four others, so his arrest is important for the case,” added an investigator.