2015 ‘meow meow’ case: Action against investigating officer if delayed final report further, warns court

A special court has warned the Mumbai Police Crime Branch of action against the investigating officer in the alleged 2015 mephedrone or ‘meow meow’ drug haul case if there was any further delay in filing the final report.

The Crime Branch had sought permission to conduct a re-test of the seized samples of the alleged drug after two previous tests showed they were Ajinomoto and not mephedrone.

“It appears that just to avoid filing the final report, this application is moved by the investigating officer. The investigating officer is hereby warned if any attempt made henceforth in causing delay in filing the final report by such applications, action shall be taken against him,” the court said in its detailed order.

The court said the investigating officer had assured to submit a final report and had even given an undertaking that he would not take further time to submit it. But as it was not done, the court gave him a last warning. The court relied on a Supreme Court judgment, which said after receiving a copy of such a report, application for retesting should be done within 15 days. The court said in this case, 90 days have lapsed.

“In the said entire application (seeking retest), the prosecution has not challenged the earlier two chemical examination reports, but simply contended that one more sample be sent to the CFSL, Hyderabad for retesting. In fact, when two chemical analysers’ reports are similar and the prosecution has not explained why those reports should not be believed, then the third application for sending the sample for retesting is not maintainable at all,” said Special Judge M S Mungale.