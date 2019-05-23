2015 Baby Patankar case: Former police officer files plea, seeks action against cops for ‘falsely’ arresting him

Former senior police inspector Suhas Gokhale, who was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) in 2015 for allegedly aiding drug dealer Shashikala alias Baby Patankar to evade arrest, has filed a plea before a special court Wednesday seeking action against the policemen, who, he claimed, had falsely arrested him in the matter and have not filed any chargesheet so far.

Gokhale was arrested and put under suspension a day before he retired in 2015. The former police officer said, he was to be promoted as an assistant police commissioner before he was arrested. Four other policemen were also in the case.

“The prosecution purposely chose not to file a chargesheet for many years on the pretext that (the drug) samples were to be reexamined. That after many years the report of test were received in this court on March 2, 2019. This court was pleased to direct the investigating officer to file report under section 173 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Court within one month without fail. On April 2, however, no report was filed,” the application filed through advocate Ayaz Khan states.

It further states that since April 2, the ANC has sought adjournments, and the chargesheet or closure report in the case is yet to be filed even four years after the case was registered.

In March 2015, the ANC had claimed to have seized a total of 124 kg of mephedrone, a banned drug, from Patankar’s alleged aide, head constable Dharmaraj Kalokhe.

Reports received from Forensic Science Laboratories in Kalina, Chandigarh and Hyderabad over four years, however, revealed that the samples of the seized drug was not mephedrone, but monosodium glutamate or ajinomoto. The latest report was received by Mumbai Police from the Chandigarh FSL on March 2.

After lab tests revealed that the material seized was not a banned drug, the court had directed the police to submit its final report in the case.

“Despite several chances given, the prosecution is playing mischief and delaying the report for obvious reasons… The applicant (Gokhale) has been willfully and maliciously been arrested and prosecuted…,” Gokhale’s plea states. It also claims that the officers have therefore “committed an offence” under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotrophic Substances Act.

The Act has provisions for punishment for “vexatious and unnecessary” detention, search or arrest.

Gokhale claims that despite the police receiving a negative report from the Kalina FSL, he was arrested on May 29, 2015. In his plea, he also sought that the commissioner of police be directed by the court to investigate into the matter.

The ANC investigating officer said that the final report is awaiting a go-ahead from the DCP, who is on election duty in West Bengal.

The court, however, has said that since the forensic report in the matter has been received many months ago, no further time can be sought.