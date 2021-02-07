2014 case: Charges framed against Raj Thackeray

A court in Vashi on Saturday framed charges against MNS president Raj Thackeray in connection with a speech he had given in 2014 on not paying toll charges which had allegedly led to vandalism. Thackeray appeared before the court after summons were issued to him.

The court framed charges against him after he pleaded not guilty. Thackeray’s lawyers, Akshay Kashid and Rajendra Shirodkar, said he said that while he had given a speech, the criminal offences are not made against him.