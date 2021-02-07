scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 06, 2021
2014 case: Charges framed against Raj Thackeray

The court framed charges against him after he pleaded not guilty

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | February 7, 2021 12:18:28 am
Raj Thackeray, Raj Thackeray speech, Raj Thackeray 2014 speech, Raj Thackeray news, mumbai news, indian express newsRaj Thackeray leaves the court in Vashi, Saturday. (Photo: Narendra Vaskar)

A court in Vashi on Saturday framed charges against MNS president Raj Thackeray in connection with a speech he had given in 2014 on not paying toll charges which had allegedly led to vandalism. Thackeray appeared before the court after summons were issued to him.

The court framed charges against him after he pleaded not guilty. Thackeray’s lawyers, Akshay Kashid and Rajendra Shirodkar, said he said that while he had given a speech, the criminal offences are not made against him.

