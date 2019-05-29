2012 gang rape of 14 year girl: Bombay HC upholds trial court’s conviction of three accused, awards 10-year jail

The Bombay High Court recently upheld the conviction of three accused and sentenced them to 10 years’ imprisonment for the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl.

In May 2012, the accused, who were under the influence of alcohol, pulled the girl out of her house at midnight and raped her in a vacant room nearby.

According to the prosecution, the 14-year old girl had left her house because she was being subjected to continuous physical assault by her stepfather. Thereafter, she started living with a friend at Wadala and was working as a maid for a catering company. As her friend was out of station, she decided to stay with another friend until her roommate returned.

On the day of the incident, when she returned home after completing her work, there was a group of men, including the three accused, sitting outside her friend’s house. They were inebriated. The girl entered the house and closed the door behind her.

However, the accused started knocking at the door at around 1 am. When her friend opened the door, the accused pulled the girl out of the house and took her to a vacant room nearby and raped her and assaulted her with a belt.

During the investigation, police found that there were cigarette burns on the girl’s left cheek and the right wrist.

After the incident, the girl confided in a close friend who took her to a social worker after a few days. The incident was reported to the Wadala TT police station after more than a month. Police lodged an FIR. Following the trial, a trial court convicted the three accused and acquitted three others owing to lack of evidence.

Advocate for the accused told the High Court that there are several infirmities and contradictions in the girl’s statement, and as such, her sole testimony could not be relied on.

The advocate added that the prosecution had not examined any independent witness to corroborate the girl’s testimony with regard to the sexual assault. The court was also informed that there is a delay of 46 days in lodging the FIR.

Assistant Public Prosecutor S V Gavand argued that the girl’s statement before the trial court is “trustworthy, reliable and inspires confidence”, and as such a conviction can be awarded based on her sole testimony.

Justice Revati Mohite-Dere upheld the conviction of the trial court and said, “…It is well settled that if the testimony of the prosecutrix (girl) is found to be convincing, trustworthy and reliable, that by itself can form the basis of a conviction of the accused and no corroboration is necessary.”