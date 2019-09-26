2011 triple blasts case: Court frames charges against four more accused

A special court has framed charges against four more accused in connection with the July 11, 2011, triple blasts in Mumbai. Two weeks ago, the court had framed charges against two other accused in the case, which had left 27 people dead.

On Wednesday, the court framed charges against Naquee Ahmed, Nadeem Shaikh, Haroon Naik and Zainul Abideen for their roles in the blasts. All the four persons will face trial for charges including criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder, causing hurt and under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Ahmed and Shaikh were the first to be arrested in the case in 2011. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had claimed that the two men had led them to the rented house in Byculla, where the bombs were allegedly assembled.

The ATS claimed that Ahmed had led them to the duplicate keys of the rented house and keys of the two stolen scooters used in the blast.

The ATS had also claimed that main operative of Indian Mujahideen, Yasin Bhatkal, had taken the house on rent with the help of Ahmed and Shaikh. It claimed that money for the conspiracy was sent on the instructions of Naik through a hawala transaction and that Abedin had purchased material for the blast and kept them at his house.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the court also received a report from the Deputy Superintendent in Tihar, stating that accused Bhatkal and Asadullah Akhtar, who are lodged in Delhi, cannot be removed from the jail as per the provisions of Section 268 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and hence, charges against them should be framed through video-conference. The court has directed that the arrangement for the procedure be done.

Under the provisions, the state government has the power to not remove certain people from prison on grounds including public interest and likelihood of disturbance of public order. Bhatkal is on the death row after he was found guilty for a blast in Hyderabad in 2018.