Friday, Nov 04, 2022

2011 Mumbai triple blasts: Trial pending over a decade, accused moves court for regular hearing

The applicant — Nadeem Akhtar Shaikh — has written to the court, stating that it was a 'condemnable violation' of the speedy trial process as the case has been progressing slowly.

The court, meanwhile, has asked the prosecution to file a reply to the plea. (Representational/File)

An accused in the 2011 Mumbai triple blasts, also known as 13/7, on Friday approached the Bombay High Court yet again, seeking a regular hearing in the case ahead of the commencement of the trial even after more than 10 years.

The applicant — Nadeem Akhtar Shaikh — has written to the court, stating that it was a ‘condemnable violation’ of the speedy trial process as the case has been progressing slowly. Shaikh alleged that the prosecution had adopted a delay tactic to keep the accused in jail for a long time. Shaikh has sought for a full-day trial once or twice a week as the case has been pending for over a decade.

The court, meanwhile, has asked the prosecution to file a reply to the plea. In October, similar pleas for a daily hearing were filed by the accused and prosecution, which the court rejected, saying that no substantive steps were taken to proceed with the trial and that the case would be expedited.

05-11-2022
